Prosecutor James Pickard says prosecutors are having to stay criminal charges because there aren't enough staff to deal with them.

The justice system in Alberta is facing a crisis, according to crown prosecutors.

The Alberta Crown Attorneys' Association took the unusual step of calling a news conference Wednesday after Edmonton's chief crown prosecutor stayed 15 separate criminal prosecutions on Feb. 28 because of a lack of resources.

Those charges included impaired driving, assaulting a police officer, and weapons charges.

The choice to stay charges because of a shortage of prosecutors is affecting the whole province, said James Pickard, assistant executive director of Specialized Prosecutions with Alberta Justice.

"Since January 2017, all across Alberta, we are confident in stating that approximately 200 significant charges have been stayed due to a lack of resources," he said.

In Edmonton in December 2016 alone, 20 charges were abandoned because of a shortage of crown prosecutors, he said.

Number and severity of charges growing in province

Pickard said the number and severity of criminal charges have grown in Alberta, with over 250,000 criminal charges laid in 2015-2016, a nearly 10 per cent increase over the previous year.

"Alberta's crown prosecutors are fighting a losing battle to keep up with the increasing number of significant criminal offences," he said.

Pickard said "years of neglect," along with the current provincial hiring freeze, are to blame.

In Edmonton, there is a 16 per cent vacancy in prosecutors based on 2006 levels, said Breena Smith, a crown prosecutor in Edmonton.

Prosecutors have left or retired and their positions haven't been filled, she said.

Pickard said prosecutors have taken up the slack for years but that isn't sustainable.

"With the increase in files and complex prosecutions, with the increase in population, more police officers being hired, I don't anticipate that the breaking point has passed," Pickard said. "If you ask me, the breaking point is already here. We're ... actually abandoning significant criminal prosecutions right now."

Losing confidence in justice system

Pickard said the public will start to lose confidence in the justice system as more criminal charges are abandoned because of a lack of resources.

"It really concerns us now that we are at a point now where if we are staying these significant crimes, how far are we going to travel down that path?" he said. "Are we only going to start prosecuting serious and violent offences?"

Pickard said the government needs to drop the hiring freeze and fill the 35 vacant positions that currently exist.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said the province is actively recruiting to fill eight to 10 vacancies in Edmonton.

That's not enough, said Pickard.

"We've actually done a little bit of work to figure out, trying to be reasonable in a time of fiscal restraint, what we need as a first step," he said. "We think that 50 crown prosecutors is a legitimate, fair, first step to start addressing the problems within the prosecution service."

