Former Alberta premier Dave Hancock has been appointed as a judge in the Edmonton family and youth court.

Hancock, who spent 18 years as an MLA and held four portfolios in Progressive Conservative cabinets, was one of three new appointments announced Tuesday to the Provincial Court of Alberta.

Marian De Souza was appointed to the provincial court in Calgary.

Robert Shaigec was appointed to the provincial court in Edmonton.

Hancock received a law degree from the University of Alberta and became a member of the Alberta bar in 1980.

During an 18-year political career, he served as interim premier, deputy premier, and at various times as minister of justice, minister of health and wellness, minister of human services and minister of education.

He became Alberta's 15th premier in March 2014 after the resignation of Alison Redford. Hancock retired from the legislature in September 2014 after Jim Prentice won the PC leadership.

Before running for office, Hancock practised criminal, civil, family and corporate law. He was a board member for the Edmonton Community Foundation, the Citadel Theatre and the Alberta Arbitration and Mediation Society. He also served as chancellor of St. Stephen's College at the University of Alberta.

De Souza received her bachelor of laws degree from the University of Leeds and became a member of the Alberta bar in 1996.

She began her legal career representing legal-aid clients in civil, criminal, family and child protection cases. She served in numerous roles with the Law Society of Alberta and the Canadian Bar Association, most recently as president and executive officer of the Alberta branch.

Shaigec received his bachelor of laws degree from the University of Alberta and became a member of the Alberta bar in 1997. As a partner with an Edmonton law firm, he practised exclusively as a criminal defence lawyer. He has served as a committee member for Legal Aid Alberta and held numerous positions with the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association and is a long-time community volunteer.

"David Hancock, Marian De Souza and Robert Shaigec have each made positive and lasting contributions to Alberta's justice system and their communities," Marlin Schmidt, acting minister of justice and solicitor general, said in a statement.

"I congratulate them on their appointments to the Provincial Court of Alberta and I am confident their experience will be a valuable asset as they move forward in their careers as members of the judiciary."