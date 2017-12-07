A man found shot to death earlier this month in his home on the Bigstone Cree Nation has been identified as Marvin Brian Auger.

Auger, 47, was killed inside his home in the early hours of Oct. 26, but his body wasn't found until Saturday, RCMP said in a news release.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday by the office of the chief medical examiner determined Auger had been shot to death. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The investigation is being led by the RCMP major crimes unit with assistance from the Desmarais detachment.

"Investigators know that there are individuals with knowledge of this incident," police said.

Police want to talk with anyone who had contact with Auger on or shortly before the day he was killed.

The Bigstone Cree Nation reserve is about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.