Alberta hockey community mourns loss of local players in Humboldt Broncos crash

Alberta's hockey community has been hit hard by a devastating crash in Saskatchewan on Friday that left 15 people dead and 14 people injured — some critically.

Saskatchewan RCMP said they do not plan to release the names of the deceased on Saturday.

The wreckage of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Sask., is seen on Saturday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

CBC News has confirmed that at least two of 10 players from Alberta have died and two survived the collision between the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi trailer.

Jaxon Joseph, 20, of Edmonton, and Stephen Wack, 21, of St. Albert, died in the crash near Tisdale, Sask., on their way to a playoff game.

Joseph is the son of retired NHL player Chris Joseph. Raiders Bantam Director Keith Waldbillig coached him during the 2014-15 season.

Jaxon Joseph is one of the Humboldt Broncos players from Alberta that died in Saturday's crash. (Surrey Eagles/Twitter)

"He was a very passionate hockey player when I coached him," said Waldbillig, who described him as a "great kid."

"He put up a lot of goals and was one of our go-to guys."

Stephen was the best big brother I could ever ask for. - Justin Wack, brother of Stephen Wack

Waldbillig said he texted Joseph on Friday morning to wish him luck before the game.

"He was having a great year this year," he said. "One of the top scorers on the team and a real team leader."

Stephen Wack's younger brother Justin said he "Was the best big brother I could ever ask for" in a tweet on Saturday afternoon. (Facebook)

Stephen Wack's younger brother Justin tweeted confirmation of his brother's death on Saturday afternoon.

"Stephen was the best big brother I could ever ask for," he said in a tweet. "He was always the most selfless, modest, and humble person imaginable. The support around the hockey community means so much."

Stephen I love you. —@J_wack

His cousin, Alicia Wack, said Stephen "absolutely lived and breathed hockey" and played defence with the Broncos for two seasons.

"I am horrified to say that he did not make it," she said in a Facebook post. "Stephen has always been an amazing person, son, big brother, and cousin. He is one of the most adventurous, ambitious, and loving people that I have ever been blessed to know.

"My heart is destroyed."

Both Joseph and Wack used to play for the St. Albert Midget AAA Raiders. The team is hosting a gathering on Sunday in honour of the two young men, along with 18-year-old Logan Hunter of St. Albert and 21-year-old Conner Lukan of Slave Lake.

Broncos head coach Darcy Haugan, who was also killed in the crash, played for the Raiders 27 years ago.

Waldbillig said the gathering will help start the grieving process for the St. Albert community, the families of those who died in the crash and the former teammates of the Broncos players.

"There's boys that played with them now that are kind of getting the harsh reality of life," he said.

'He can't feel anything from his waist down'

Tom Straschnitzki, the father of 18-year-old Ryan Straschnitzki from Airdrie, said his son was seriously injured in the crash.

Ryan Straschnitzki suffered a broken back in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, according to his father, Tom. (Submitted by Tom Straschnitzki)

"He has a broken back. He can't feel anything from his waist down as of today," Straschnitzki said, noting that his son was set to be scheduled for surgery in Saskatoon on Saturday afternoon.

Straschnitzki also said 18-year-old Graysen Cameron from Olds survived the crash. A photo posted on Twitter shows Cameron recovering in hospital.

Immensely thankful for seeing <a href="https://twitter.com/Gcams9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gcams9</a> and knowing he's doing okay. Love you man, get better soon, we are here with you. 💚💛 Thoughts and prayers go out for the rest of the players, families and friends affected by this tragedy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZW01dwOAk2">pic.twitter.com/ZW01dwOAk2</a> —@Levi0031

Straschnitzki said he hasn't heard about the status of any other players, but said those who were hurt in the crash are scattered across Saskatchewan, some in Tisdale, some in Regina and others in Saskatoon.

Straschnitzki said his family has been receiving an overwhelming number of phone calls from members of the hockey community.

"We're just a small hockey family, and everyone wants to help and give out support," he said.

"It makes it way easier, just knowing all the support that we all have."