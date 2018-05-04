Alberta school bus with 21 children aboard veers off highway, police say

A school bus carrying 21 children veered off a highway near Fort Vermilion on Friday and crashed into a stand of trees, police say.

The children were assessed at the scene by EMS, then bused to a local hospital for further observation, Fort Vermilion RCMP said in a new release.

No serious injuries were reported to police. The children have since been released from hospital.

Police responded to the crash at 8:41 a.m.

The bus was travelling on Spruce Road, headed to Hill Crest Community School, police said. When the bus turned north onto Highway 697, it went off the road and into some trees.

RCMP said they believe the 54-year-old driver may have suffered a medical episode before the bus went off the road.

He was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Police said he was in stable condition.

Parents have been informed by the Fort Vermilion School Division No. 52.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Hill Crest Community School is a kindergarten to Grade 9 school.

Fort Vermilion, a hamlet on the Peace River, is 660 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.