A high school teacher in Barrhead, Alta. has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a young person after allegedly having inappropriate interactions with three of his students on SnapChat.

The social media app allows users to temporarily share pictures and short videos with others — however, shared content automatically disappears within seconds of being viewed. A recipient can also take a screenshot of shared content before it expires.

Andrew Philip Jissink, 43, was a teacher at Barrhead Composite High School and at R.F. Staples Secondary School in Westlock in October 2016 when the alleged incidents took place.

All three students involved in the investigation were attending Barrhead Composite High School, RCMP said.

Police said the interactions were restricted to social media and that no physical contact between teacher and students was reported.

Jissink was released on bail with conditions and will make his first appearance in Barrhead provincial court on Feb. 14.

Barrhead RCMP continue to investigate.