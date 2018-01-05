An Alberta program that trains Indigenous women to become heavy equipment operators is being touted as a success by the province.

Alberta NDP MLAs and officials behind the program spoke about it and posed for pictures on a worksite near Enoch Cree Nation Friday.

Lenaya Houle has worked as a scaffolder in the oilfield for 11 years and is looking for a change. The single mother applied for the program and was one of 11 applicants chosen for it.

The government provided $160,000 to Oteenow Employment and Training Society and the Tribal Chiefs Employment and Training Services Association to run the program.

"They paid for the course and they gave me allowances and that kind of stuff, and even paid for the daycare for single mothers," Houle said.

"It actually helped out quite a bit because I don't think I can just cough up $20,000 for a course."

Lenaya Houle, a single mother, says she is excited to start a new career. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

High Velocity Equipment Training College trained the students, who are now looking for work.

Mistey Bull is one of the trainees who applied after being laid off as a labourer in the oilfield. She's confident she'll find employment operating heavy equipment.

"In this program, it won't only be me helping myself find a job," Bull said. "Tribal chiefs will be helping us find a job, and High Velocity will help us find a job."

Approximately 60 women applied for the 12-week training program. There are currently no plans to continue the program.

Travis.mcewan@cbc.ca