AHS apologizes after official letter labels Edmonton teen 'Treaty Indian'

Alberta Health Services is investigating why a letter sent to an Edmonton teen was addressed to "Treaty Indian" instead using the 15-year-old's name.

A photograph of the letter, sent from Alberta Health Services' finance department earlier this week, was posted on Twitter Wednesday night by Dawn Marie Marchand, an Indigenous artist.

In the tweet, Marchand described the address as dehumanizing.

Marchand told CBC News that the teen's mother, a friend, was very upset by the letter and asked her to share it on social media.

"I have permission to share this photo of letter my friend received. It was for her 15 year old. Looks like AHS is hitting even lower lows..." Marchand said discrimination against Indigenous people in the healthcare system is common.

"I wanted this to have some legs," Marchand said. "When I saw this, to me it was, 'If you can't even fill in the name correctly, how are you going to help us?'

"It's just not my experience. It's a lot of people's experiences, unfortunately."

The mother, who lives in Riverbend, has not responded to a request from CBC for an interview.

'We are taking this extremely seriously'

AHS issued a response on Twitter Thursday morning, apologizing for "any offence or concern this has caused."

"This in no way reflects the beliefs or values of AHS, and is no way indicative of our relationship with First Nations and Indigenous people," the statement reads.

"All of our employees are expected to treat all people with dignity and respect.

"We are taking this extremely seriously. We are investigating how this happened, including looking into our internal data systems to ensure that the way we track treaty status is culturally sensitive."