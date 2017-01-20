Alberta Health Services is investigating 10 cases in the Edmonton Zone of gastrointestinal illness potentially linked to raw oysters.

The people whose illnesses are currently under investigation experienced their symptoms between Jan. 10 and Jan. 12.

Symptoms linked to contaminated raw oysters or shellfish include watery diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

People can also experience nausea, vomiting, fever, headache and bloody stools.

To reduce the risk of illness, AHS advises the public to eat only properly cooked shellfish. Oysters specifically should be cooked to an internal temperature of 90 C for 90 seconds.

Mussels, oysters and scallops with shells that don't open after they are cook should be thrown out.

AHS also recommends wearing gloves while handling shellfish, and to always keep them refrigerated.

People who develop symptoms within 10 to 50 hours after eating raw shellfish should contact the health link line at 811, AHS said.