Health Minister Sarah Hoffman has abruptly cancelled funding for a nurse-practitioner led clinic operated by Pure North, a controversial private health foundation, after a CBC News investigation revealed the clinic offered an unproven alternative treatment to a patient.

In March, Hoffman told CBC News that provincial funding for Pure North's Precision Health clinic would be "at risk" if it offered any of the foundation's controversial alternative treatments, such as high-dose vitamin supplements.

Hoffman cancelled the clinic's funding Tuesday after CBC News publicly revealed a 74-year-old patient had twice been prescribed vitamin D in single doses of 50,000 IU at the foundation's clinic in downtown Calgary earlier this year.

"The goal of this program is to demonstrate an enhanced role for nurse practitioners in our healthcare system, particularly in delivering team-based care to vulnerable Albertans," Hoffman said in a statement emailed to CBC News late Tuesday afternoon.

Potential overlap 'becoming a distraction'

"I am concerned that the possibility of overlap between this program and other Pure North initiatives is becoming a distraction to this important work with nurse practitioners.

"Alberta Health is ending grant funding for Pure North," Hoffman said. "Our top priority will be to ensure that all current patients continue to be able to access the care they need."

Pure North was set to receive up to a $1.65-million instalment of the total $4.2-million grant around June 30. But a ministry spokesperson earlier this week said the money had not been paid out. According to the funding agreement, the foundation had already received roughly $925,000.

In a June interview, Pure North spokesperson Stephen Carter initially denied - three times - that the Precision Health clinic offers any supplements.

But when told CBC News had proof a patient had been prescribed vitamin D, Carter said providing supplements like high-dose vitamin D is within the scope of the clinic's nurse practitioners. He also said Pure North doesn't provide any instructions to Precision Health nurse practitioners about the services they choose to provide to their patients.

The nurse practitioner also told CBC News it was in her scope of practice to offer vitamin D as a treatment at the publicly funded clinic.