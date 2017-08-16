The Alberta government will not appeal a ruling from the Alberta Court of Appeal that struck down a law allowing authorities to suspend the licences of motorists charged with drunk driving until their cases have been resolved in court.

But the province will look at making changes to impaired driving legislation, Justice Minister and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley told a news conference Wednesday.

"Deaths caused by impaired driving are senseless, tragic and 100-per-cent preventable," Ganley said. "We will be looking at other legislative models across the country to see which initiatives have been most effective in saving lives.

"We want to ensure that our laws reduce impaired driving and are also upheld in court."

The law in question, a section of the Traffic Safety Act, allows immediate and mandatory licence suspension for anyone charged with impaired driving.

In a 2-1 split decision in May, Alberta's highest court ruled the law violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, because it ignores the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial before any punishment is imposed.

"The court is allowing the current sanctions to remain in place until May of 2018, which means that police officers can still suspend licences in impaired driving situations now," Ganley said.

"We will need ongoing conversations with many different partners about the changes to the legislation before it's brought forward. New legislation will be introduced before the deadline."

Critics of the law said people accused of impaired driving would actually have their licences suspended for a shorter time if they plead guilty without going to trial, compared to those who plead not guilty and go to trial.

The difference can be about seven months.