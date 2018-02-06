Alberta taxpayers will spend $45,000 to send two government ministers to South Korea for the Winter Olympics.

Deputy premier Sarah Hoffman and Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda will promote Alberta tourism and trade and investment opportunities, the government said Tuesday in a news release.

Hoffman and Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi will visit Seoul, Gangneung and Pyeongchang from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14.

They plan to meet with Korean government officials and promote Alberta business at several investment and trade meetings. They will also visit the Olympic Park with the Pyeongchang organizing committee.

"The 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics offer an opportunity for Alberta to engage with South Korea, not only as a priority trade and investment market, but as an important cultural partner," Hoffman said in the news release.

Miranda will travel to South Korea from Feb. 20 through Feb. 27. His itinerary, the government said, "includes attending events and meetings with tourism and airline stakeholders" in Seoul and Gangneung and supporting a Travel Alberta and Canada Beef promotional event.

"In addition to observing and gaining valuable information about the Olympic Games operations in real time, this mission allows us to support Alberta athletes participating on Team Canada, build stronger cultural ties with our sister province and promote Alberta throughout South Korea," Miranda said in the release.

Hoffman and Miranda will join Calgary city officials as part of the International Olympic Committee's observer program. The sessions focus on venue concept, medical services, press operations, technology planning, security operations and athlete and spectator experience.

The estimated cost for the the two ministers, one political staffer and one department official is $45,413.