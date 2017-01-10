After prodding from the media, the Alberta government released the names of groups and businesses that participated in closed door budget consultations with Finance Minister Joe Ceci in Edmonton and Stony Plain over the last two days.

Ceci met Tuesday with Stony Plain businesses Truwood Artisans, Laura Bella Treats, Rare Gem Bed and Breakfast and Carvel General Store.

Egg farmer Susan Schafers and representatives from the Town of Stony Plain, Parkland County, the Stony Plain Chamber of Commerce and Alberta Parenting for the Future Association also took part in the consultation.

On Monday, Ceci met in Edmonton with YMCA representatives and a small group of Castle Down constituents who wanted to remain anonymous.

The names were released one day after government officials declined to reveal who the minister was speaking to in the sessions, which Ceci and a news release had described as "a series of public consultations across Alberta to seek input" for this year's spring budget.

Participants were recommended by local NDP MLAs, which critics say means the consultations will be stacked with party supporters. But Cheryl Oates, spokeswoman for Premier Rachel Notley, says it isn't true that budget recommendations are being sought only from NDP supporters.

Input 'not limited' to NDP supporters

"To be clear, these recommendations are not limited to supporters of the NDP, they are businesses, community organizations and community leaders who are willing to participate in dialogue about the upcoming budget," she said in an email to CBC News.

Ceci is holding meetings over the next three weeks in Fairview, Grande Prairie, Vegreville, Stony Plain, Redwater, Medicine Hat and Red Deer, in addition to Edmonton and Calgary.

All these locations, except for Grande Prairie and eight ridings in Calgary, are represented by NDP MLAs.

Oates says the finance ministry is reaching out to opposition MLAs in areas not represented by the NDP for names of possible participants.

Although Fort McMurray, represented by two Wildrose MLAs, was devastated by last May's wildfire, the city is not included in this year's round of consultations.

Oates said the government has been doing ongoing consultations with the community during the rebuild and residents can take part in a telephone town hall at the end of the month or share ideas online.