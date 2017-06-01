The Alberta government should set up an independent public inquiry, led by a judge, to critically examine the response to the 2016 wildfires in Fort McMurray, says Wildrose Leader Brian Jean.

The Official Opposition leader, who is also the MLA for Fort McMurray-Conklin, said an inquiry would have the power to compel documents and testimony from witnesses.

"It would leave no stone unturned, and lead to firm recommendations about how to improve the response from all levels of government during the next fire, and there will certainly be one," Jean said. "We believe that sunshine is truly the best disinfectant."

Jean said some outstanding questions include why recommendations from a review of the 2011 Slave Lake fire were not implemented, and whether the government devoted enough resources to fighting the Fort McMurray fire in its earliest days, before it encroached on the city.

Jean said lessons could also be learned about how to conduct a mass evacuation and re-entry of a city. About 90,000 people were forced from their homes. Re-entry was undertaken in stages starting June 1, 2016.

'We need to give the public a certain degree of security'0:30

The government commissioned two independent reviews after the fire — one into the evacuation and emergency services provided to the community and another into firefighting preparedness and response.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier said his department's review was done by a third party and should be released within days.

"I think it is plenty independent enough," he said.

Carlier disagreed with Jean's contention that the government failed to implement recommendations from the Slave Lake fire. He said all 21 recommendations were accepted and acted upon.

During Thursday's question period, Jean asked Premier Rachel Notley whether she would call an inquiry.

Notley replied that the Wildrose should read the reports first.

"It really makes one question whether this is really about good policy or whether it's about politics," she said.

"I would urge the member opposite to read the two reports when they became available and then make a decision about what kind of inquiry is required."