The Alberta government released almost 200 pages worth of reports on occupational health and safety of ranches and farms on Thursday, and has given Albertans 11 weeks to provide feedback.

The reports, put together by six working groups made up of government officials and industry members, were announced at a news conference.

The government had the reports for seven months, but Labour Minister Christina Gray said they sat on the reports for that long so they didn't release them during a busy harvest season.

Each report includes numerous recommendations, some of which span several pages. Gray and Agriculture Minister Oneil Carlier were pressed by reporters about why the government did not provide a better summary of the 142 recommendations, and instead simply posted the reports online.

Gray said she's committed to ensuring farmers and ranchers understand the recommendations, but could not commit to providing summations of the reports without consulting her team.

"We've looked at, with interest, all the recommendations that the technical groups have put forward," she said. "We're very interested in hearing from Albertans."

The government did post a two-page summary called "Summary of Recommendations from Technical Working Groups' Reports," but it only summarizes common themes among the 142 recommendations.

The common themes identified were:

Providing financial support to the industry to help it meet Occupational Health and Safety requirements.

Creating an industry-led health and safety association.

Creating a communications strategy.

Educating and training employers on OHS code, and extending resources to those not covered by OHS legislation.

Repealing Bill 6 'unfair, inhumane,' Carlier says

Bill 6, the Enhanced Protection Farm Workers Act, passed in December 2015. It required farmers and ranchers to offer Workers' Compensation Board coverage to paid workers.

The law angered many farmers and ranchers across Alberta, concerned the law would threaten family farms. After protests across the province, the Alberta government exempted family members and children from the WCB coverage.

The ministers used Thursday's news conference to take jabs at United Conservative Party leadership candidates Jason Kenney and Brian Jean, who have both publicly expressed their disdain for Bill 6.

"Jason Kenney and Brian Jean have said they're going to repeal the Enhanced Protection Farm Workers Act. That's the wrong move, and quite frankly, it's unfair, inhumane and against basic human rights," Carlier said.

In a emailed statement, Jean said both ministers should apologize for their comments. "Forcing the agricultural community to give up superior private insurers as an option in favour of the broken and complaint-riddled WCB system without consultation is the real problem," Jean said.

"I look forward to repealing Bill 6 if I'm granted the honour of leading this province."

Blaise Boehmer, spokesperson for Jason Kenney, said in an email the attacks on UCP candidates are part of a "pattern of desperate tactics from the NDP."

"Jason has spent the last 16 months travelling the province, including rural Alberta, and he hasn't heard a single complaint from folks about his plan to repeal Bill 6," Boehmer said.

NDP 'learned some tough lessons'

Six working groups were set up in May 2016 to make recommendations on employment standards, health and safety and labour relations.

The formation of the groups was criticized by agriculture groups, which said farmers and ranchers were underrepresented.

Carlier said his government has made mistakes in the past regarding Bill 6.

"Our new government learned some tough lessons," he said.

This is why, he said, the government is making sure to consult Albertans before making further changes to the law.

"A great deal of work has been done, but a great deal remains," Carlier said. "Today is one more way we're keeping our promise to Albertans to consult."