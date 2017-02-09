Alberta's minister of Children's Services says she may revoke the licence of a youth home where several staff members have recently been attacked.

Danielle Larivee said she's considering immediate action to protect workers and young people at the Elk Island Child and Youth Ranch, east of Edmonton.

A 60-year-old careworker was seriously injured at the ranch on Saturday.

Two teenagers from the Lamont-area home now face numerous charges, including attempted murder.

In Fort Saskatchewan youth court on Wednesday, one of those teens pleaded guilty to attacks on three other staff members in October and January.

Larivee said Wednesday was the first time she'd heard about the previous assaults, which involved punching, kicking, biting and spitting.

"It's quite concerning that there is potentially a risk for safety, of both youth and staff, and I take that tremendously seriously," she said.

In light of Wednesday's developments, Larivee said there a number of options she will consider and would not rule out pulling the licence at the ranch.

"Obviously, this incident highlights there is an issue," she said. "So what I need to know is if there is an acute issue or threat right now for staff and children."

'We did not learn from the lessons of the past'

The minister said she is working to get as much information as quickly as possible.

But Wildrose Opposition critic Jason Nixon said it's alarming the minister didn't already have the information at her fingertips.

He's raising questions about the communication between the ranch and the government.

"It appears to me that the minister is learning about most of the facts associated with this situation or situations from the media," Nixon said.

The government has not said whether the woman who was injured in the most recent attack was working alone that night, though Larivee conceded that was possible.

That's another thing Nixon finds troubling, especially considering previous recommendations brought forward after other attacks on caregivers in Alberta.

"Clearly, individuals were put in situations they should not have been, and we did not learn from the lessons of the past," Nixon said.

In his fatality inquiry report into the death six years ago of caregiver Valerie Wolski, a judge recently noted a previous inquiry had already recommended that workers not be assigned clients they can't physically manage.

The government responded by promising to set up a tracking system to monitor all the recommendations made by such public inquiries.

Occupational Health and Safety investigators will look at staff levels at the Elk Island group home as part of their probe.

Both youths charged in Saturday's attack remain in custody. They are scheduled to be back in court in late February and March.