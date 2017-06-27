Alberta chief medical examiner Elizabeth Brooks-Lim earned the highest base salary of any Alberta government employee in 2016, according to new 'sunshine list' figures released Tuesday.

Brooks-Lim, then the deputy chief medical examiner before she was promoted in December of 2016, earned $383,144 in base salary and $21,922 in cash benefits.

Jeffrey Gofton, the previous chief medical examiner, earned $357,075 in base salary and another $27,905 in cash benefits in 2015.

The six assistant chief medical examiners are in the top eight when it comes to earners.

Marcia Nelson, the deputy minister of executive council, earned the most of any deputy minister in 2016. Her salary of $350,749.53 and $12,864.49 in cash benefits makes her seventh on the list.

The sunshine list discloses the salaries of the 3,551 Alberta government employees who made more than $105,906 in 2016.

The Justice and Solicitor General ministry had the highest number of employees on the list with 756 people making a total of $111,848,258, nearly a quarter of the overall salary pulled down by the highest earners in 2016.

Human Services comes second with 345 employees making a total of $43,125,779.

Given the NDP government's heavy focus on mitigating the effects of climate change, it is perhaps not surprising Environment and Parks came third with 332 employees on the sunshine list with a total base salary of $41,323,417.

The top base salary in 2016 is about $75,000 lower than the top salary of 2015. Janet Davidson, the former deputy minister of health, was the highest paid employee in 2015 with a salary of $457,661 plus another $81,487 in cash benefits.