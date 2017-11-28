Citing a robust economic recovery, the Alberta government is now projecting the province's gross domestic product will increase by four per cent in the current fiscal year.

The 2017-18 budget, tabled in March, forecast GDP growth would be 2.6 per cent.

While the economy appears to be rolling along, Alberta Finance officials said Tuesday that GDP will moderate to 2.5 per cent in the next fiscal year, 2018-19.

The projections were included in a second-quarter fiscal update delivered by Finance Minister Joe Ceci.

For the first time, the government is offering information to back its claims of what it calls "in-year savings" — about $400 million in cuts it plans to make above and beyond what was laid out in the budget.

So far, $314 million has been trimmed, due to reductions in travel, hospitality and supplies, deferral of spending on capital projects due to delays in matching federal funds; and lower demand for programs like apprenticeship training grants.

Salary freeze to remain until 2019

The government is also extending the salary freeze for management and non-union employees to Sept. 30, 2019. The size of the civil service will also be frozen.

Although the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude is currently $58 US, the government is sticking with the $49 benchmark it moved to in the last quarter until the higher price becomes a longer-term trend.

The unemployment rate is still forecast at 8 per cent, but the government says two-thirds of the 62,000 jobs lost during the recession have come back.

Of that amount, 21,000 are full-time in the private sector and 11,000 in the public sector. Another 9,000 jobs come from people who are self-employed.

The deficit is currently forecast at $10.3 billion, a slight improvement of the $10.5 billion forecast in the first-quarter update.