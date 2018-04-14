Several flights from Alberta to Toronto cancelled due to Ontario ice storm

Albertans hoping to travel to the Toronto area this weekend had better check the departures schedule before heading to the airport — several flights have been cancelled due to poor weather in Ontario.

The greater Toronto area has been hit with freezing rain and ice pellets, with a potential ice storm forecasted for Sunday.

So far, nine weekend flights from the Edmonton International Airport to the Toronto area have been cancelled, along with 12 flights from the Calgary International Airport. A few others are delayed.

An Edmonton airport spokesperson confirmed the cancellations are due to the weather in Ontario.

More flights could be called off as the weekend progresses.