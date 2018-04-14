Skip to Main Content
Several flights from Alberta to Toronto cancelled due to Ontario ice storm

Notifications

Several flights from Alberta to Toronto cancelled due to Ontario ice storm

Albertans hoping to travel to the Toronto area this weekend had better check the departures schedule before heading to the airport — several flights have been cancelled due to poor weather in Ontario.

At least 16 flights have been called off

CBC News ·
Several flights from Alberta to the Toronto area have been cancelled due to stormy weather in Ontario. (David Richard/CBC)

Albertans hoping to travel to the Toronto area this weekend had better check the departures schedule before heading to the airport — several flights have been cancelled due to poor weather in Ontario.

The greater Toronto area has been hit with freezing rain and ice pellets, with a potential ice storm forecasted for Sunday.

So far, nine weekend flights from the Edmonton International Airport to the Toronto area have been cancelled, along with 12 flights from the Calgary International Airport. A few others are delayed.

An Edmonton airport spokesperson confirmed the cancellations are due to the weather in Ontario.

More flights could be called off as the weekend progresses.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us