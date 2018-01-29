A 17-year-old from Clearwater County has been charged with arson in connection with a fire last month at the Elks Lodge in Leslieville.

The youth was arrested Thursday and has been charged with one count of arson. He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Monday in provincial court in Rocky Mountain House.

On Dec. 29, 2017, fire crews from Leslieville, Condor, Caroline and Rocky Mountain House battled the blaze in freezing temperatures.

The hall burned to the ground. No one was injured in the fire.

The chief of Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Services determined the fire was deliberately set.

The hamlet of Leslieville is about 60 kilometres west of Red Deer.