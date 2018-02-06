Finance Minister Joe Ceci says he is keeping an eye on the swings in the stock market but says officials in his department aren't raising any alarms.

"No one has let me know at this point that there is a significant problem here, but it's something we're keeping a watch (on)," he said Tuesday.

In addition to the Heritage Savings Trust Fund, revenue generated by government investments through the Alberta Investment Management Corporation or AIMCO would be most exposed to volatility in the stock market.

On Monday, the benchmark Dow Jones industrial average had its largest one-day drop in history, losing 1,175 points, or 4.6 per cent, in one day of trading.

The Dow lost 500 points as soon as markets opened Tuesday but regained 76 points in midday trading.

Ceci said a huge percentage drop in the Dow would be of most concern to him.

Canadian shares have experienced seven straight days of decline.

The S&P/TSX composite index in Toronto was lower Tuesday by 0.7 per cent at 15,222 points.

The market was down 1.7 per cent at the close of trading Monday.