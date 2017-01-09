Finance Minister Joe Ceci launched three weeks of provincial budget consultations Monday with a session at an Edmonton YMCA.

Ceci is also holding sessions in Stony Plain, Vegreville, Grande Prairie. Fairview, Red Deer, Redwater, Calgary and Medicine Hat.

He will meet with local leaders and stakeholders during the sessions, asking them what the government should cut to rein in spending.

The public can dial in to telephone town hall scheduled for Jan. 30 and 31. The government is gathering feedback online until Feb. 3.

The government is currently projecting a $10.8 billion deficit for 2016-17. The 2017-18 budget will be revealed this spring.

Ceci said input gathered during the consultation sessions will be incorporated into the budget.

"We've got to hear from Albertans, hear directly where they think we can put more restraint on spending," he said.

Ceci showed up at the news conference with a cast on his right leg. He said it was a result of an running injury to his Achilles tendon that flared up last summer.

When he finally saw a doctor after months of ignoring it, he was told he had to put his foot in a cast to immobilize it.

The schedule for the meetings: