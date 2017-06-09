An Alberta man accused of abusing his three daughters is facing 23 sex charges, including incest and procurement of a child for sex.

The 41-year-old man, from a small town west of Edmonton, was arrested in November, the internet child exploitation unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said in a news release Friday.

His name is not being released to protect the identity of his daughters.

The man has remained in custody since his arrest last year while police investigated further.

The investigation involving the RCMP, Edmonton Police Service, Child and Family Services, Zebra Child Protection Centre, and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, began in mid-October.

The man is alleged to have abused his daughters many times over the past six years, while the girls were all under the age of 18.

One of the daughters was allegedly procured for sex more than once, and the father recorded the encounters on video, police said.

The girls are receiving help from a variety of support services.

The charges against the man include human trafficking, procuring a child for sexual activity, arranging a sexual offence against a child, sexual assault with a weapon, making child pornography and distributing child pornography.

In addition, police seized about 40 restricted handguns and rifles, along with a machine-gun and a dozen prohibited devices, when the man's rural property was searched in November.

The man faces 17 charges related to the firearms, including careless storage, unauthorized possession, and possession of prohibited devices.

The accused is scheduled to appear Monday in provincial court in Evansburg, 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Police officials will discuss the case at a news conference at 11 a.m. MT.

ALERT teams, funded by the Alberta government, draw members from the sheriffs' department, the RCMP and police forces from across the province. They are dedicated to investigating serious crimes and organized crime.