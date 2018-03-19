A Drayton Valley father has been charged with child abandonment after a two-month-old infant was left alone in a car outside a rural bar.

The 33-year-old man, who appeared intoxicated to witnesses, pulled over on the side of the road near a Calmar bar at around 10:30 p.m. Friday and went in, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

After he was in the bar for a period of time, the driver disclosed that he had a child with him. Someone in the bar went to the man's car and found the baby was not dressed for the weather, and was cold and in distress.

Police said some citizens cared for the child until they arrived. In the meantime, the man left the bar and drove away.

The child was taken by ambulance to the Leduc Hospital, where it was determined the baby did not suffer any injuries.

The child's mother was called to the hospital.

The father was located, arrested and charged with abandoning a child, causing a child to be in need of intervention and impaired driving.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Thursday.

Calmar is 35 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.