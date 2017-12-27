A 41-year-old Saskatoon man died Wednesday in a head-on collision near the village of Marwayne in east-central Alberta.

The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. on Highway 897, RCMP said in a news release.

Police said a sport utility vehicle heading north on the highway lost control on the icy road and slammed into a southbound pickup truck.

The man in the SUV, who was alone at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the pickup truck was not injured. An adult female passenger was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Three other adults in the truck were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was rerouted on Highway 897 for several hours, but the road has since reopened.

Kitscoty RCMP and a police collision analyst continue to investigate. Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor.

Police did not release the name of the man who died.