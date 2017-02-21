A monthly meeting listing and the elimination of a 100-hour grace period before lobbyists have to register are among recommendations by the Alberta ethics commissioner to make lobbying more transparent.

Currently, legislation only requires lobbyists to register if they plan to lobby government more than 100 hours a year. Unlike other jurisdictions, this threshold doesn't include preparation time.

Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler told MLAs on the standing committee on resource stewardship Tuesday it would be best to have no threshold at all.

"I think getting rid of the hours would be the most effective way to do it," Trussler said. "It would be the easiest to monitor."

Organizations that lobby government and consultants that are paid by companies and organization to lobby on behalf of them have to register with the province.

The registry is posted online, but there is no public record of who lobbyists are meeting with and what they spoke about.

Trussler wants to change that. She is recommending lobbyists file every 30 days when they meet with the premier, cabinet ministers, and their political staff.

The proposal would also cover meetings with MLAs, deputy ministers, associate deputy ministers, chairs of boards, agencies and commissions and senior officers of certain provincial entities.

No other province has this requirement but organizations that lobby the federal government must file by the 15th of each month.

Changes for non-profits

Although they frequently have the ear of government, non-profit organizations are not required to register as lobbyists regardless of their size, or if they are advocacy organizations.

Trussler originally recommended that organizations with four or fewer employees should register if they lobbied for more than 30 hours a year.

However, non-profits complained about extra work and how the rules would make it harder for them to chat with MLAs at community events.

Trussler said Tuesday she heard the complaints. Her original proposal has been changed to completely exempt community service groups with four or fewer employees, like minor hockey, theatre and cultural groups.

"Most of those don't have any paid staff. Some of them may have one or two paid staff and so we thought they really don't do a lot of lobbying," she said.

"Sometimes they have an issue but it should be an issue they should be able to talk to their MLA about."

Wildrose MLA and committee member Don MacIntyre proposed a motion that would move the onus for reporting onto the government.

He argued it wouldn't create extra red tape because government offices already log these contacts.

But MLAs said it could be onerous to have to file something every time someone approached them in the the community.

The committee agreed to shelf the motion for now.