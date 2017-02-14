The government hopes to find someone to take over its decade-long lease for an empty air hangar at Edmonton International Airport, says Transportation Minister Brian Mason.

"I think it was not advisable to enter into a 10-year lease with no cancellation clause," Mason said Tuesday.

The Progressive Conservative government under former premier Alison Redford signed the lease in September 2013.

That was back when the government had four airplanes in its fleet. Controversy over Redford's personal and partisan use of the planes prompted then-premier Jim Prentice to put the fleet up for sale.

The last plane sold in January 2016, though the sale was held up until October due to a now-resolved court injunction, Mason said.

The government is looking if there are ways to negotiate an end to the lease, but Mason said the best option will be to find someone to take it over to recoup some of the costs. The lease goes until Aug. 31, 2023.

Alberta Transportation is having difficulty unloading the lease due to low demand and oversupply in the market.

Mason says he is confident demand will pick up in six months to a year.

The government will not release the cost of the lease as it is considered confidential third-party business information under provincial privacy legislation.