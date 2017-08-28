Two northern Alberta men are in custody and two other suspects wanted after RCMP discovered a "chop shop" on a rural property 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

On Aug 21, police searched a residence near highway 646 in Elk Point and found a building being used to dismantle stolen vehicles, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Police siezed 10 vehicles, an enclosed trailer, a motorcycle, three snowmobiles, four ATVs and two lawn tractors.

Many of the items were missing vehicle identification numbers (VIN) and were in pieces, police said.

Investigators believe all the vehicles were stolen.

A 40-year-old man from Beaver Lake is facing a total of 17 charges. A 36-year-old man from Frog Lake is facing 21 charges in the case. Both accused remain in custody pending their next appearance in Elk Point provincial court on Sept. 7.

Two more suspects — a man and woman from Manville — are wanted in connection with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Elk Point RCMP or Crime Stoppers.