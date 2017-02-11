A funeral procession wound its way through the streets of Edmonton on Saturday, accompanied by the wail of a bagpipe.

Black-clad mourners trailed the piper, shouldering a cardboard coffin with the words "RIP Electoral Reform promise."

Almost 100 Edmontonians joined a national day of action to protest the death of a promise by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reform Canada's electoral system.

"We need to come together to continue putting pressure on the Liberal government," said Andrea Vogel, an executive member of Fair Vote Canada's Edmonton chapter.

"They need to return to their promise and make it happen — they have time."

"We still need to be holding that power to account," Edmonton protester Andrea Vogel said about petitioning against the federal government's decision to abandon electoral reform. (CBC)

Trudeau abandoned a pillar of his 2015 campaign on Feb. 1, when he backed out of a promise to change the way Canadians vote.

He later defended his decision, stating Canada's national unity was more important than the government's commitment to replace its first-past-the-post electoral system.

An online petition to force a debate in the House of Commons gives Vogel hope Trudeau's government could still change track, she added.

Protesters in Edmonton laid their electoral reform coffin to rest at the door of Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault's constituency office in the Oliver neighbourhood.

Boissonnault represents Edmonton Centre.

"We need to send a loud message to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party that people do care about this issue," said Kristy Jackson, an advocate for proportional representation.

"We recognize it as fundamental to democracy, and he can't go back on a promise that he made to Canadians so many times before the election and after the election."

Edmonton's branch of the national protest invited participants to "bring signs, bring flowers, wear your most satirical funeral garb, and let us protest the death of Electoral Reform in the Liberal Government's mandate with a mock funeral!" (CBC)

Canadians staged similar protests in dozens of other communities throughout the country.

In Calgary, about 80 people bolstered the national day of action with their own protest.

"I was really hoping to see some change," said Kristie Magnusson, adding her vote was swayed by Trudeau's electoral reform promise.

"I would like to have a say in who's in Parliament, and I don't feel like I've ever had that."