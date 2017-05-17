Alberta Education Minister David Eggen says "good steps" are being taken to address violence and bullying at Spruce Grove schools where police are investigating a "fight club" involving high school and junior high students.

Eggen said Wednesday his department contacted the Parkland County School Division one day after RCMP revealed an investigation into at least three alleged "youth fight club" events promoted by students on social media.

One mother, Tanya, who asked CBC not to publish her last name, said her 14-year-old is now recovering from a broken nose and fractured cheekbone after being pressured by fellow students to participate.

"I was quite concerned to hear about some violence," Eggen told CBC News. "We want to ensure a safe and caring environment for our students and so Alberta Education has been in contact with the school board."

His office said contact was made "to ensure their code of conduct is being adhered to" and that the board is taking steps to pursue disciplinary action.

"By all of us working with community and parents we can help to turn this around," said Eggen.

Parkland County School Division has declined interview requests but provided a statement.

"When a community issue, like the one that's drawn attention in social media, affects our school communities, we act in accordance and under the authority of the School Act," wrote spokesperson Jordi Weidman. "That's what would have happened in a case like this. School Resource Officers are regulars in our schools and conversations on the topic are regular and ongoing."

In another statement a day earlier, Weidman wrote "we can confirm these incidents involving community youth are not happening at school and not happening during school hours."

But Tanya said her son was pressured to fight in the halls of Woodhaven Middle School, just steps from the principal's office. And while she hopes to see criminal charges, she said the board needs to address the ongoing bullying and violence, which "is the norm" for many students.

'Some sort of help' needed

"I would really hope that somebody out there is going to provide some sort of help, because it won't end," she said.

Parents of children attending the same school expressed similar concerns online.

"My son attends Woodhaven and I'm less than impressed with the staff intervention there," wrote one parent. "He's been bullied and tells me kids are constantly trying to start fights. The teachers don't do s---.

"My son had to escort two little boys home from Woodhaven park last week because a 12 year old girl was trying to beat them up."

In January, Tracy Knudson, a teacher, told CBC News officials were failing to protect her son and daughter with special needs from ongoing bullying by classmates at Brookward School and Greystone Centennial Middle School in Spruce Grove, also run by the Parkland School Division.

Weidman said the board has "a hands-on and very proactive approach" seeking to identify "potentially dangerous or violent behaviors" involving students. The staff is committed "to providing safe and caring learning environments," he added.



andrea,.huncar@cbc.ca @andreahuncar