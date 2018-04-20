What really happens when three leaders representing two levels of government have a showdown?

When two feuding premiers, Alberta's Rachel Notley and British Columbia Premier John Horgan, descended on Ottawa to meet with the prime minister April 15, who was in the room and what transpired?

This week, The Ledge speaks with former deputy prime minister Anne McLellan about federal-provincial dynamics, and how Alberta should approach the Trans Mountain pipeline dilemma.

McLellan, as a member of the province's market access task force, is among those who are providing key advice to the premier on the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

The task force was assembled last summer, but bolstered by the addition of new members in January.

The task force has been meeting periodically to map out a strategic course to clear the political hurdles between Alberta and the west coast of British Columbia.

On a different topic entirely, The Ledge also discovered that a former elections watchdog who dogged the previous PC government is returning to Alberta with a new mandate and even bigger role.

Former chief electoral officer Lorne Gibson is returning to Alberta to oversee political contributions and fundraising. His mandate is to root out so called "dark money," in politics.

Find out who said that, by listening to The Ledge, episode 14.

When two feuding premiers, Alberta's Rachel Notley and British Columbia Premier John Horgan, descended on Ottawa to meet with the prime minister April 15, who was in the room and what transpired? 15:23







