Two women killed in a weekend crash on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray were sisters.

Friends confirm they are Zara and Bridget Chambers, both 19 and students at Keyano College in Fort McMurray.

Plans are underway for a candlelight vigil to be held Thursday Dec. 21 at West Central High School in Rocky Mountain House.

Wood Buffalo RCMP and Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a serious collision about 95 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

The driver of a flat-bed tow truck was rear-ended by a southbound car, RCMP said. The female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman passenger in the car was transported by air ambulance to an Edmonton-area hospital. She later died from her injuries, RCMP announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Road conditions at the time were slippery with slush and icy sections. Wood Buffalo RCMP, along with an RCMP collision analyst, continue to investigate.

A statement from Keyano College says trauma counselling and mental health resources are being provided for anyone who requires them. Flags will be at half mast for the next two days.