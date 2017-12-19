A second person has died in hospital after a weekend crash on Highway 63 south of Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo RCMP and Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a serious collision about 95 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

The driver of a flat-bed tow truck was rear-ended by a southbound car, RCMP said. The 19-year-old female driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old woman passenger in the car was transported by air ambulance to an Edmonton-area hospital.

She later died from her injuries, RCMP announced in a news release on Wednesday.

Road conditions at the time were slippery with slush and icy sections.

Wood Buffalo RCMP along with an RCMP collision analyst continue to investigate.