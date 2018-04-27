3 more meat suppliers linked to Alberta E. coli outbreak

Three more meat distributors have been linked to E. coli outbreak in Alberta, Alberta Health Services said Friday.

Certain pork products sold or distributed by Acme Meat Market, H&A Food Sales and Services, and Real Deal Meats have been linked to the E. coli 0157:H7 outbreak.

Products sold or distributed between the following dates should be thrown out or taken back to the store from where they were bought:

Pork products supplied by The Meat Shop at Pine Haven were distributed to the three businesses, in addition to Irvings Farm Fresh and K&K Foodliner, for which a recall was announced Thursday.

So far, 37 confirmed cases of E. coli have been linked to the meats sold. According to AHS, one person died "likely due to infection with E. coli," and 11 people needed medical attention.

AHS is again asking Albertans to check if they have meat products from these distributors over the past two months.

E. coli infections are often caused when someone eats or drinks something that is contaminated with human or animal feces or through direct contact with someone who is sick.

The food may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make people sick, AHS said in a news release. This particular strain of E. coli is most dangerous to children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

AHS recommends that people wash their hands with hot, soapy water often, thoroughly cook pork and beef, and wash all kitchen tools and surfaces that have touched raw meat.