Drug house shut down in northeast Edmonton 'significant drain' on police resources

Alberta Sheriffs investigators shut down a drug house that was the location of a 2017 homicide in northeast Edmonton.

The house at 11838 54th St. in the Newton neighbourhood had 31 police visits in 2017 alone, including a homicide on Aug. 2 where a 49-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the front yard.

Police were also called to the residence in July 2017 where a woman was shot and injured at the property.

At that time, the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs Branch warned the property owner they would close the house if criminal activity continued.

In a news release Wednesday, the Alberta government said SCAN investigators and Edmonton police obtained a court order on March 15 giving them authorities to close the property for 90 days.

The property has been boarded up and fenced. The order also bands the property owner from having any visitors or tenants for two years without approval from SCAN.

"In addition to creating an unsafe environment for residents of the community, the ongoing criminal activity was a significant drain on police resources," the news release said.

The 31 calls to the residence in 2017 included drug calls, disturbances, assaults and the homicide.

SCAN has investigated more than 4,200 properties across Alberta in the past 10 years.