Skip to Main Content
Alberta doctors agree to deal with no pay increases

Notifications

Alberta doctors agree to deal with no pay increases

Alberta physicians have overwhelmingly ratified a two-year deal with the province that contains no pay increases.

Deal endorsed by 89 per cent of physicians who voted

CBC News ·
Health Minister Sarah Hoffman says she's unconcerned by the brevity of a two-year deal. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

Alberta physicians have overwhelmingly ratified a two-year deal with the province that contains no pay increases.

The deal, which runs from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020, was endorsed by 89 per cent of physicians who voted.

The government says it will save $95 million in health-care costs.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman defended the length of the deal which is considerably shorter than the previous seven-year contract.

"I'd rather be back in negotiations in 18 months and get zeros, than give something that is unaffordable over a long period of time," she said.

The previous agreement expired on March 31, 2018.  

The last 18 months of the contract was modified in 2016 to cap the amount of increases to physician compensation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us