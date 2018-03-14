The Alberta government is proposing a new bill that would create 3,000 post-secondary spaces over five years to train people to work in the technology sector.

The program will dedicate $43 million to training programs and another $7 million to scholarships. Some scholarship funding will be aimed at increasing the number of women in the tech sector.

The government proposes to create 200 new spaces in 2018-19, 550 in 2019-20 and 740 in each of the remaining three years.

Post-secondary institutions would have to submit proposals in order to receive the new funding.

The government is also proposing a new council to advise the government on what programs would help the most.

Bill 2 also proposes a new interactive digital media tax credit to encourage new companies to start up in Alberta, or move here from other jurisdictions.

The government also wants to extend two existing programs — the Alberta Investment Tax Credit and Capital Investment Tax Credit.

Alberta is expected to face a shortage of computer and information technology professionals by 2025 and a shortage of software designers, programmers and developers.