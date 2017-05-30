Dentists in Alberta are no longer allowed to administer general anesthesia and provide dental care without another operator present.
The Alberta Dental Association and College said in a news release Tuesday it is permanently suspending "the single operator model of simultaneously providing deep sedation or general anesthesia and dental treatment."
- Father of Amber Athwal welcomes hearing for Edmonton dentist
- Alberta dental council changes controversial anesthesia standard
- Anesthesia in Alberta dental offices questioned after girl suffers brain damage
Alberta was one of the last provinces that allowed dentists to perform both procedures simultaneously.
The practice has been sharply criticized by some medical professionals who say it can lead to medical disasters.
Last year four-year-old Amber Athwal was left with permanent brain damage after she stopped breathing during a visit to a dentist's office in Edmonton.
Amber was receiving general anesthesia at a downtown office by a dentist working under the single-operator model.
The dental college temporarily suspended the practice last year, though it said the decision was not related to Amber's case, saying it had been reviewing its anesthesia regulations for more than a year.
After consulting members, the college permanently ended the practice "effective immediately," it said in the release.
"We convened two town hall meetings and used a panel of experts in both dental and medical anesthesia to inform council," said CEO Dr. Randall Croutze.
The college will conduct a hearing for William Mather, the dentist involved in Amber's case, later this fall.
In February, Amber's family filed a statement of claim against Mather and eight staff members who were on duty that day, seeking a total of $26.5 million in damages, plus costs.