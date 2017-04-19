Alberta companies seeking temporary foreign workers to fill positions in 29 high-skilled job categories will be directed to a new service that will match them with qualified local workers.

The job categories covered under the new employer liaison service include civil and mechanical engineers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, construction millwrights and heavy equipment mechanics.

Under the 24-month pilot program, those job categories will be placed on a "refusal to process" list within the Temporary Foreign Worker program.

Instead, any company seeking a permit to bring in a foreign worker in those job categories will be contacted by staff in Alberta Labour and directed to potential local hires.

The job categories were selected because there is a sufficient pool of unemployed workers with those skills within Alberta.

The initiative was announced in Edmonton Wednesday by Alberta Labour Minister Christina Gray and federal Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Minister Patty Hajdu.