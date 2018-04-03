Alberta disbands child intervention council, citing duplication

Without an official announcement, the Alberta government has disbanded a panel tasked with reviewing Alberta's child welfare system.

The Child and Family Services Council for Quality Assurance has been dissolved, Aaron Manton, press secretary for Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee, said Tuesday.

The council received notification of all deaths or serious injuries of children in the province's care to determine when incidents needed to be independently reviewed.

'We wound down the council'

Disbanding the board avoids duplication, Manton said.

When Bill 18 was tabled in May 2017, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate was given "primary authority" for reviewing child deaths within the system, he said.

"Since then, we've been working to eliminate some of the duplicative work going on," Manton said.

Under the proposed legislation, Child and Youth Advocate Del Graff would be required to investigate all child deaths and make his findings public.

"And so, as a result of that we wound down the Council for Quality for Assurance … that was duplicating a lot of the quality assurance and death review work that was being done."

Remaining staff members who served the panel will be transferred elsewhere within the ministry, Manton said. Remaining funds will also be re-allocated within the ministry.

The panel will still deliver its final annual report.

"Part of the work that we're tying up is to complete that annual report for this year," Manton said.

The Child and Family Services Council for Quality Assurance was formed on the recommendation of a 2010 review of Alberta's child intervention system.

Legislated under the Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act, the council was comprised of independent experts in social work, healthcare, policing and child intervention.

The panel was formed following a report that examined circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of 14-month old Sarvia Elizabeth Velasquez in May 2010.

The report outlined a two-month series of events that led to the girl's death. The toddler came to the attention of police, social services and doctors but remained with her caregivers.

Meantime, a separate, all-party ministerial panel — also tasked with identifying problems in Alberta's child intervention system — has delivered its final recommendations to government.

The 26 recommendations, published on Friday, included improving transitional care for children aging out of the system, ensuring funding is equitable for on reserve services, and strengthening assessments of kinship care placements

The all-party panel was set up after the death of Serenity, a four-year-old Indigenous girl who died 2014 while in the care of relatives on a central Alberta reserve.

"The ministerial panel on child intervention was never meant to exist in perpetuity," Manton said. "It has completed its mandate."