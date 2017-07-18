Young children reunited with their families after being in government care need specific supports tailored to their "unique needs," says Alberta's child and youth advocate.

In an investigative review released Tuesday into the deaths of three young First Nations children, all of whom died after being returned to their families from "significant time" in care, Del Graff calls for changes to the government's child intervention system.

"Children are particularly vulnerable during periods of transition," Graff writes. "Reunifying children with their parents is a new phase of involvement, not an ending."

Graff was scheduled to outline the results of his investigation, and the action he wants to see, at a 10 a.m. MT news conference in Edmonton.

His review, titled "Three Young Children," looks at the deaths of five-year-old Sarah, two-year-old-Anthony and one-year-old Mikwan. They died within a 14-month period in 2014 and 2015.

Graff chose to examine the "heartbreaking" files together, because they shared similarities. "Some may find this report difficult to read," he warns in his opening remarks.

In all three cases, the children's mothers have been charged in connection with their deaths. Graff doesn't say where in Alberta the children lived. The names he has used are pseudonyms to protect the privacy of the families.

Supports for children disappeared

"When they were returned to their parents, each child had unique needs that required special attention," he writes in the 61-page report.

"The services provided when the children were returned to their parents were family-focused and risks that were specific to each child were lost. The children became isolated from relatives and community services that were previously supporting them."

In each case, the children were taken into care because their parents struggled with addictions, domestic violence and concerns over neglect.

They were returned to their parents only after significant time periods in government care. In all three cases, the specialized help the children had been receiving in care did not carry on when they returned home.

Graff's report makes three recommendations including planning and supporting young children who are being returned to their families after being in care. (CBC)

​Graff makes three recommendations, all aimed at providing supports to children and families who are being reunited after time in government care.

When children are put back into their care of their parents, supports and monitoring should continue for one year, he recommends.

All 3 suffered traumatic injuries

Sarah, 5, died six weeks after child intervention involvement ended. She had been taken to hospital with bruising to her body, a head injury and damage to her organs.

Anthony, 2, died three months after being returned to his mother. He had a cardiac arrest after suffering bruising and serious injuries to his brain and spine.

Mikwan, 1, died two months after being returned to his parents' care. He suffered complications of acute blunt head trauma and bruising to his body.

The report doesn't provide details about the criminal proceedings against the children's mothers.

'Our government must take action on the many recommendations made to… prevent these tragedies.' - Del Graff

Graff said the parents of all three children had worked hard on their addiction issues to get their children back but that "visits are not the same as full-time parenting."

One of the parents admitted she was overwhelmed and another said getting her child back had been more challenging than expected.

Graff's report mentions similar calls to action during a 2016 review of a nine-month-old baby girl he named Sharon, who died after being returned to her parents.

Back then, Graff made two recommendations but in his new report, he comments that the Ministry of Children's Services has not provided information explaining how they will be implemented.

Graff also refers to a special report called Voices for Change from July 2016, because it also identifies a number of systemic issues facing Indigenous children.

In his closing remarks to the new report, Graff offers condolences to the foster families who cared for and loved the young victims.

He also makes a plea for the government to get to work on the issues he has highlighted.

"Our government must take action on the many recommendations made to improve the lives of children and prevent these tragedies."