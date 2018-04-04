Judge upholds conflict of interest finding against Alberta MLA Ric McIver

The Alberta Court of Queen's Bench has upheld a decision by the province's ethics commissioner which found Calgary-Hays MLA Ric McIver in conflict of interest over statements he made in the legislative assembly.

Ethics commissioner Marguerite Trussler found McIver breached the conflicts of interest act by asking a question in the assembly about the NDP government's electricity price cap in November 2016.

McIver was then the interim leader of the Progressive Conservative party. McIver's wife, Christine McIver, is the sole shareholder of Brighter Futures Energy Inc., an electricity retailer.

After Trussler found McIver in conflict of interest, he asked for a judicial review, arguing the matter raised issues about the right of legislators to speak and ask questions freely in the assembly.

Trussler and legislature Speaker Bob Wanner argued conflict of interest rulings are not subject to judicial review as they can be accepted or rejected by members of the legislative assembly.

Calgary Court of Queen's Bench Justice Janice Ashcroft sided with Trussler, ruling the commissioner has the right to regulate the speech of MLAs as part of her larger responsibility of regulating their behaviour.

"Accordingly, the actions of the Ethics Commissioner and the Legislative Assembly in investigating an alleged conflict of interest, making recommendations, and imposing sanctions, fall within a recognized category of parliamentary privilege," the judge concluded.

"The Ethics Commissioner was acting pursuant to that privilege. As such the outcome of her investigation is subject to parliamentary, and not judicial, review."

Trussler's investigation was triggered by a complaint from Edmonton-Manning NDP MLA Heather Sweet.

McIver was fined $500.