Here are some of the highlights from the Alberta government's budget, tabled in the legislature on Thursday by Finance Minister Joe Ceci:

$9.2 billion earmarked for capital spending, including:

$400 million over four years for a new hospital in Edmonton;

10 new schools, including five for Calgary and four for Edmonton, plus design work on a 5th for the capital;

$155 million over four years for new child and adolescent mental health centre at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton;

$65 million for modernization and a new emergency room at the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton;

New $131-million 200-bed long-term care facility for Calgary:

New courthouse in Red Deer ($97 million over four years)