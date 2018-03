Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci is promising to unveil a plan in the provincial budget that will eliminate deficits within five years.

"I'm going to show you a plan in the budget," Ceci said in a pre-budget news conference.

Alberta is expected to finish the current fiscal year with a deficit of $9.1 billion, bringing the forecast debt to $41.7 billion.

