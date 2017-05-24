Alberta Labour Minister Christina Gray will introduce a bill this afternoon that will update the province's labour relations and employment standards codes for the first time in 30 years.

Bill 17, the Fair and Family-friendly Workplaces Act, is expected to contain provisions allowing workers to take unpaid leave for personal illness or to care for a sick child.

Government sources hinted the bill would contain first-contract legislation, where employers of newly unionized workers have to engage in collective bargaining or have the matter go to binding arbitration. In the past, some first-contract disputes have resulted in workers being locked out.

However, the government would not confirm it is planning to eliminate secret ballots for union certification, as the opposition has charged for months.

Gray insisted Tuesday that common ground was found among people who took part in consultations earlier this year. She said the proposed law balances the interests of employers and employees.

"Yes, there are policy decisions that have been made that are compromises," she said.

"Making sure that we hit that right balance is a priority for our government, and I think this is going to move Alberta a large step forward to be more in line with other Canadian jurisdictions.

"I think Albertans have been waiting 30 years to get some of these rights that other Canadians enjoy."

Bill already written?

Even the prospect of some of these changes has been controversial.

For weeks, Gray wouldn't confirm the bill was coming this spring or even this year. All she would say was that she was reviewing responses from the online consultations.

But opposition and business groups have alleged the bill will heavily favour the labour side of the equation, an effort by the NDP to placate its base.

The same groups say the 36-day consultation period was insufficient, leading them to suspect the government already knew what it wants to do.

"I believe the legislation was written before they even started their consultation," Ric McIver, caucus leader for the Progressive Conservatives, said on Tuesday. "I believe whatever they do tomorrow, they've intended to do since day one. And tomorrow we'll find out what that is."

Another group representing small business and the hospitality industry has also complained about the short consultation period.

Mike Blanchard, spokesman for Keep Alberta Working, said many small businesses have just been learning about potential changes.

He said the government should allow more time so owners can assess the possible impact on their bottom line and provide feedback on the changes.

"Any time government brings in regulations, there's usually going to be a cost of doing business," he said. "If you're a small employer who hires eight to 10 people, and all of a sudden you're saddled with additional regulatory costs, maybe you're only hiring seven to nine people."

Blanchard is also concerned the government wants to eliminate secret ballots when workers vote on whether to unionize. He said that could open employees up to intimidation from either management or union representatives.