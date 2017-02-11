A program aimed at instilling pride in bar staff and curbing fights, drug deals and drunk driving is expanding in Alberta.

Best Bar None began as a pilot project in Edmonton in 2007 as a partnership between the City of Edmonton, the Edmonton Police Service and the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission.

David Young inspects bars, restaurants and nightclubs for the Best Bar None program. (John Robertson/CBC)

It was patterned after a program in the U.K. looking to curb alcohol-related crime.

The Alberta version has expanded to 150 venues and counting in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie.

Now establishments in Lethbridge are applying to take part.

"It's a voluntary bar accreditation program that focuses on safety, best practices and everything it takes to make a bar welcoming for patrons," said David Young, program coordinator.

Young points to a 24-page booklet filled with a criteria checklist which includes first aid training for staff, a written "Respect in the Workplace" policy that covers sexual harassment, to a zero-tolerance policy regarding internal theft and "grease" at the door.

Best Bar None2:57

"It's about pride and going above and beyond," said Brendan Cooke, the assistant general manager at O'Byrne's Irish Pub on Whyte Avenue, pointing to a shiny trophy.

The family business has the hardware and the title of "Best Large Pub" for the third year in a row.

Trophy's are awarded in each city to the top three establishments in 10 categories. (John Robertson/CBC)

"It takes a lot of work and effort, but it's all for the benefit of our customers and our staff," Cooke said.

O'Byrne's is one of 79 accredited venues in Edmonton, all searchable on the program's website.

"Everything from small neighbourhood pubs, to large nightclubs to cocktail lounges, to bars you find in hotels," Young said.

Young remembers bartending late nights in the hot spots along Whyte Avenue in the 1990s.

He believes when it comes to service, safety and the overall experience for Albertans, the program is raising the bar.

