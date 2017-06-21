Cora-Lynn Klippert may be Alberta's tiniest ramblin' woman.

Unlike the famed Allman Brothers song Ramblin' Man, Cora-Lynn wasn't born in the back of a Greyhound bus, but a Ford pickup truck rolling down the Cowboy Trail in Drayton Valley, Alta.

She was so eager to make her entrance into the world, she was born three weeks early en route to the hospital.

It was late in the afternoon of May 29 when Lisa Klippert starting feeling contractions at her home in Buck Creek, a hamlet 100 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Her husband was frantic. Justin Klippert called his mother, Joan Belanger, who lives nearby.

Belanger leapt behind the wheel of her Ford truck and was at the family home in a few minutes.

'Then there was a baby cry'

"We live in the country so I scooted over there as quickly as a I could and she was in pretty good labour," Belanger said in an interview with CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

"And my son, he was really upset because of the blood — you know men.

"And I asked him, 'Can you drive, son?' and he said, 'No.' "

"And she let out a powerful moan and then there was a baby cry." - Grandmother, Joan Belanger

With her son shaking from nerves, Belanger offered to make the drive from Buck Creek to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton.

While Klippert crawled into the truck's back seat, her husband stayed behind with their two-year-old son Hunter.

As the labour pains grew stronger, the women decided to drive to Drayton Valley instead, hoping to reach the emergency room in time.

They didn't make it.

"Fifteen minutes into the drive, the pains started really coming on real quick," said Belanger. "So me and her were doing the breathing and I was talking to her and I thought we were going to make it.

"And then all of sudden, she said, 'Jo, something's going on, something's not right.'

"And she let out a powerful moan and then there was a baby cry."

'It was a great delivery'

Little Cora-Lynn was born in the truck just before 11 p.m.

Belanger never stopped driving.

"I said, 'Should I stop?' And she said, 'No, just get me to the hospital please,' " Belanger recalled.

"She's just a trouper, this daughter-in-law of mine."

Belanger, mother and newborn arrived at the Drayton Valley Hospital 10 minutes later.

Concerned family members had warned hospital staff of the impending arrival, and the three were met by a scramble of nurses and doctors.

Cora-Lynn was checked over and weighed in at six pounds, five ounces.

Mother and child are healthy and have been released from hospital.

"She's healthy and happy and everything's fine. It was a great delivery," Belanger said with a chuckle.

"Everything is tickety-boo ... she's the perfect little baby."