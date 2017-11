An 82-year-old man died late Tuesday night in a trailer fire in Athabasca County, north of Edmonton.

Athabasca RCMP and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which is not deemed suspicious at this time, police said in a news release.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire, which started at about 11:30 p.m.

The trailer was destroyed by the flames and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured in the fire.