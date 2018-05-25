Ten-year prison sentence upheld for Edmonton teacher who lured student

The Court of Appeal of Alberta has upheld a 10-year prison sentence for an Edmonton teacher who lured a young student.

The decision handed down Friday came just 10 days after the court heard arguments in the case of Paul Martial.

The three justices said the sentence was appropriate, considered all the relevant factors and "could have been higher."

"Taking into account the offender's position of trust, the intimate nature of the sexual contact and its duration, and harm the offender caused the victim, this is an example of the most egregious violation of (the offence)," they wrote.

Martial, 53, was sentenced last October after pleading guilty to luring and sexual interference of the girl, whom he first met when he was a substitute teacher and she was 11 years old.

Their sexual contact began when she was 13 and he was 47.

"The appellant had a relationship with both the victim and her parents that gave him access to her," the decision said. "The victim's parents trusted him. The appellant engaged in intimate sexual contact with the child victim when she was thirteen, fourteen and fifteen years old. This is an extended period of time. The harm the appellant caused the victim escalates the egregiousness of the offence."

During submissions, Martial's lawyer called the 10-year sentence "crushing and excessive." She said it failed to consider mitigating factors, such as Martial's guilty plea, and was not in step with sentences handed out in similar cases.

The Crown described the sentence as harsh but appropriate.

The higher court also dismissed the defence lawyer's argument that Martial's guilty plea on the first day of trial wasn't adequately taken into account.

"The appellant is entitled to a modest credit for the last minute guilty plea that did not relieve his child victim or her parents of the need to testify," the judges said.

Though Martial pleaded guilty on the first day of the trial, the agreed statement of facts in the case did not include any details about his relationship with the victim, according to court documents. For that reason, the victim and her parents were still required to testify.