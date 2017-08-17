Albertans, who currently pay more for dental services than any other Canadians, should expect "downward pressure" on costs under a fee guide being implemented next month, says the Alberta Dental Association and College.

The guide, covering more than 1,800 procedures, will also likely result in lower earnings for Alberta's 2,600 dentists and others who work in the industry, Dr. Mintoo Basahti, president of the ADA&C, told a news conference in Edmonton.

The guide reflects Alberta's challenging economic environment, Basahti said.

'This new guide is really going to help us to put downward pressure on these fees," he said. "If I had to make a definitive statement I would say yes, dentists are going to be making less."

The guide, which will be published on the ADA&C website, is not a rigid set schedule of fees. Dentists won't have to abide by the guide fees but competition will help drive down what patients pay for services, Basahti predicted.

Dentists who see that they are charging more than the fee guide recommends for certain procedures "are going to want to come down closer to that if they're above it," he said.

Patients will benefit from the increased transparency, he said. The guide will be a "tool for communication" between patients and their dentists.

The Alberta government announced last December that the ADA&C would create a fee guide to try to rein in skyrocketing dental costs.

Alberta is currently the only province without a dental fee guide. Dentists are free to set their prices at whatever level they choose.

"I think this will give everyone a playbook to work from which we just haven't had in Alberta for a long time," Basahti said. "We want to be able to lower costs for patients, ultimately, and then we need to be able to run our practices more efficiently in order to support those new fees. But that doesn't happen overnight."

The December announcement that a fee guide would be created was part of the results of a review of Alberta's $1.5-billion dental industry, completed in early 2016.

The review confirmed that Alberta dental fees were higher than anywhere else in Canada, and increasing at a faster pace than in any other part of the country. The review noted that business operating costs tend to be higher in Alberta, primarily due to higher labour costs.

Basahti said the ADA&C's next step will be to develop programs for "vulnerable" Albertans who can't afford dental services.

Dentists who have contracts for government-funded programs have agreed to a zero-per-cent increase in their contracts over two years, he noted.